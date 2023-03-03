Russia lost 5 thousand units of armored vehicles in war with Ukraine due to lack of defense systems, - British intelligence

Despite the war in Ukraine, Russian defense enterprises continue to demonstrate their products at major international arms exhibitions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the British intelligence, which was published on the Twitter of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

At a recent exhibition, the Arena-E active protection complex (APC) was presented, designed to increase the survivability of armored vehicles. The ad says it will eliminate the threats most dangerous to armored vehicles: "If you value your armor and crews, you need Arena-E."

British intelligence emphasizes that there was no evidence of the installation of Arena-E complexes on Russia's own vehicles in Ukraine, where it lost more than 5,000 units of armored vehicles.

Read more: Defence Intelligence about events in Bryansk region: "Continuation of transformation of Russia"

"This is probably due to the inability of Russian industry to produce high-tech systems on a large scale - a problem exacerbated by the effect of international sanctions," the British Ministry of Defense notes.