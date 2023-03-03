EU plans to transfer jointly purchased ammunition to Ukraine within weeks, - Financial Times

Almost all the countries of the European Union agreed to the plan developed in Brussels to quickly provide Ukraine with scarce artillery ammunition, which can be transferred within a few weeks.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP, the Financial Times writes about it.

According to one of them, all the countries of the European Union, except for Denmark, as well as Norway, have joined the project, which provides for the joint procurement of ammunition.

"I think it will happen quickly, very quickly. I think it's a matter of days, weeks, not months," the source added.

The media previously reported on the plan, which involves the allocation of 1 billion euros from the European Peace Fund, which is used to reimburse the costs of arms purchases.

After that, the defense department of the European Union "will conduct an accelerated procedure of direct negotiations with several key industrial suppliers in Europe," the European official said. Manufacturers of 155 mm projectiles on the territory of block 12, there are also facilities in Norway.

According to the pre-agreed plan, up to 90% of the cost of ammunition will be reimbursed to the EU states in the short term. Then the reimbursement level will gradually decrease to the current average of about 40%.

In addition, a joint EU procurement task force will be established to place orders for replacement munitions. The European Union will also help arms manufacturers to increase production - in particular, through investments in new factories.

EU defense ministers are expected to finalize the plan next week before the bloc's leaders meet on March 23-24.

Read more: Germany will increase production of ammunition to help Ukraine, - Scholz