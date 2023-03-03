Lukashenko is not so simple, I don’t think that Putin will be able to "press" him, - Danilov

Russian dictator Putin is unlikely to be able to "pressure" the self-proclaimed "president" of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, and force him to take a "direct" part in the war against Ukraine.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksii Danilov in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Lukashenko became the country's president in 1994 after becoming the head of the State Farm. And he never left this position. It should not be assumed that he is so simple. He is a multifaceted person. And despite the fact that Putin constantly wants to conditionally "rape" him so that he makes certain decisions that the Russian Federation needs, Lukashenko, understands how this can all end," he emphasized.

According to Danilov, Putin is unlikely to be able to "press" Lukashenko.

"I don't even know what has to happen for Putin to succeed," he concluded.

