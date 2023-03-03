Ukraine returned bodies of 17 fallen defenders
On March 3, with the assistance of the Ministry of Reintegration and the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, the bodies of 17 fallen defenders were returned to their relatives
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration.
"With the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under the Ministry of Integration, cooperation with law enforcement agencies brought home 17 fallen defenders of Ukraine today," the message reads.
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the TOT managed to return 1,426 defenders of Ukraine to their relatives for a dignified burial.
