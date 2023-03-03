ENG
In Krasnodar, Russia, there was explosion on territory of flight school. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The sounds of explosions are reported in Krasnodar, Russia.

According to Censor.NET, relevant photos and videos are published on the network.

The explosion rang out on the territory of the flight school.

