Ukraine spends about UAH 10,000 month on maintenance of one Russian prisoner, - Ministry of Justice

About 10,000 hryvnias per month is spent on the maintenance of one Russian prisoner of war.

Deputy Minister of Justice Olena Vysotska said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET informs.

"If we talk about the more or less normally calculated cost of keeping a prisoner in the camp according to the results of 2022, taking into account the support of the camp, with taxes, salaries, utility costs, this amount is about 10 thousand hryvnias per prisoner per month," said the official.

She noted that when earlier the Ministry of Justice talked about three thousand hryvnias per month for the maintenance of one Russian prisoner of war, they took into account the costs of food and utilities.

"It was a very rough and incorrect calculation, as the sum did not include the wages of personnel, guards, convoys, etc.," explained the Deputy Minister of Justice.

At the same time, she noted that, according to the results of 2021, keeping prisoners in the pretrial detention center, and last year they were not released, cost about 130 thousand hryvnias per year.

"Accordingly, one dependent is also about 11,000 hryvnias per month. There is not much difference," Vysotska said.