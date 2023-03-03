About two thousand convicts were taken away by invaders from Kherson region

From three institutions of the penitentiary system in the Kherson region, the Russian invaders took out about 2 thousand convicts.

Deputy Minister of Justice Olena Vysotska reported this, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

In the occupied territories, the Russian invaders left the prisoners in pre-trial detention centers where they were, and the convicts were taken out of the colonies.

"Yes, in advance, before the de-occupation of the Kherson region, the invaders took part of the convicts to the Holoprystan institution, which is located on the still-occupied territory on the other side of the Dnipro, to Crimea, to the "L/DPR", or even to Russia. We are talking about 2 thousand convicts, which we did not count in three institutions of the Kherson region," Vysotska reported.

It is still unknown where the convicts from the prisons of the Donetsk region are now. There are no de-occupied institutions in the region yet.

"And in the Russian-captured Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia region, a women's colony was under occupation, where, according to our data, as of February 24, 2022, about 80 convicts were held. We tried to at least evacuate them, appealing to the fact that they are women. We asked to fix this process according to any rules, but the Melitopol occupation authorities did not agree to this. We do not know how many people are currently being held in this colony, as we do not have information on who and on what grounds the Russians are detaining and placing them there," Vysotska added.

In the first days of the full-scale invasion, the penitentiary system lost 11 facilities and nearly 3,000 of its prison population. Plus - the staff.