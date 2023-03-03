Artillery and large number of shells are number 1 of what we need - Zelensky

Ukraine needs artillery not to fire on the territory of the Russian Federation, but to throw out the invaders from its territory.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a press conference with Latvian leader Egils Levits.

"Artillery is number 1 of what we need. Both systems and ammunition, as well as shells in large quantities to stop Russia. Not to shoot at their territory, but to throw them out of ours," the head of state said.

Answering journalists' questions about what Ukraine needs to do to speed up the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces, the president noted: "Publicly talking about what we lack."

In addition, according to him, states that help Ukraine can also absolutely publicly support the supply of one or another weapon.

"Also about planes. Shortage of planes - start training. We spoke about it and we have confirmation from Great Britain and Poland. Today we talked about where our partners from Latvia, as well as Lithuania and Estonia, can help us in training missions. We need planes Just don't talk and promise something, but just train our guys and hand over planes," he added.