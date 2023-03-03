Almost entire regiment of untrained conscripts from Irkutsk region of Russian Federation was destroyed under occupied Donetsk, - mass media

From February 28 to March 1, unprepared conscripts from the Irkutsk region as part of regiment 1439 of the first and second battalions were sent to storm the Avdiivka fortified area near Donetsk. Almost all of them died.

Relatives of those mobilized told "Sibir.Realii" about this, Censor.NET reports.

"Mine called back - shrapnel, in the hospital. He says that there is nothing left of the regiment. So far, only two wounded are known, the others either died or were thrown there in a difficult situation. They will give him only a week! Then they will throw him "to the front" again - said the wife of one of the mobilized.

Irkutsk officials went to the occupied part of the Donetsk region of Ukraine, where the mobilized complained about the command. They intend to "establish contact" with the regiment.

On February 27, the mobilized made their third appeal to Putin complaining about the actions of the command from the so-called "DPR".

According to the soldiers who are under the command of the "DPR Slavic Brigade", they are sent on an assault in the absence of intelligence, communications and artillery support, and when they complain that the mobilized "do not have the ability to carry out the order", they are threatened with persecution for desertion.

"If you follow the article on desertion, you will have trouble with the commandant's office and the military police, we will disband you two people at a time and send you on an offensive from which you will not return," the appeal reads.

"Sibir.Realii" notes that the mobilized have no military training: they are builders, drivers, managers. Many of them are over 40 years old with chronic diseases.

The mobilized claim that the command takes only the so-called soldiers from the battlefield. "DPR" with minor injuries. The seriously wounded and killed are left in their positions because they are "afraid to lose their equipment." The killed Russians are considered missing, but the wounded are still evacuated once a day on stretchers.