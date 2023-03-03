41% of Germans are for and against Ukraine ceding territories for sake of peace, survey

The Germans are divided on whether Ukraine should make territorial concessions to Russia in exchange for peace.

This is evidenced by the latest data of the ZDF-Politbarometer survey, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

41% believe that the West should put pressure on Ukraine to recognize territorial losses if this could end the war.

The same number (41%) are in favor of helping Ukraine win back all territories held by Russia, including the Crimean peninsula.

The possible consequences of providing Ukraine with heavy weapons are also controversial.

For 49% of respondents, this increases the risk of Russia attacking Western states, while 45% are not afraid of it.

Supporters of the AfD (73%) rate such a risk as particularly high, as do the left (69%) and the Free Democratic Party (68%).

At the same time, the vast majority of Germans (86%) do not believe that China could be a neutral mediator in the war. Only 11% trust China in this matter.