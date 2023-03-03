Borrel about Lavrov at G20: At least he didn’t run away this time

The actions of the foreign minister of the aggressor country, Sergei Lavrov, indicate "some changes" in the Russian position - now Russian diplomats at least agree to listen to criticism.

This observation was shared by EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

Borrell noted that at the meeting of G20 ministers in New Delhi, Lavrov did not try to run away when the summit participants criticized Russia's policy, as was the case at the previous year's meeting in Bali.

Borrell believes that this indicates "some improvement".

"At least this time he stayed and listened. It's a small improvement, but it's important. I think it's better than nothing," Borrell said.

At the same time, the representative of the EU continues to deny proposals to exclude Russia from the G20, because "we must continue to talk, or at least listen."