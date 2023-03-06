In occupied Mariupol, bus drivers are on strike due to non-payment of wages, - Andriushchenko

On March 6, bus drivers went on strike in the temporarily occupied Mariupol due to non-payment of wages. There is also no diesel fuel in the city to refuel public transport.

This was announced by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Censor.NET informs.

"In Mariupol, the strike of drivers due to non-payment of wages coincided with an almost complete lack of diesel fuel for the operation of buses. And there is no diesel fuel because all the remains after the Mariupol "bavovna" were handed over by the civilian occupiers to the military occupiers. Therefore, even if the drivers are calmed down, the buses will still not enter the line," the message says.

