Occupiers complain of "shell hunger" and will do anything to buy weapons, - Ihnat

Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, believes that Russia will try in every possible way to obtain as many weapons as possible to wage war against Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

Answering a question about the likely remnants of Russian missiles and drones, Ignat noted: "Everyone wants to believe that they are running out.

But there is no need to make hasty conclusions. Russia will do everything to get as many weapons as possible in the war against Ukraine."

According to him, the aggressors are increasingly complaining about the "starvation of shells" and the lack of ammunition.

"Russia will do everything possible, perhaps looking for third countries to purchase both shells and drones and missiles," the spokesman said.

In this regard, he emphasized that Ukraine should strengthen its defense - both anti-missile and anti-drone, and also look for as many sources as possible of providing assistance to Kyiv.

