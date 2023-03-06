Largest number of Russian air defense systems is concentrated along line of combat engagement in eastern direction, - Air Force

The bulk of the anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russian army are concentrated along the line of combat in the eastern direction.

This was said by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center, Censor.NET reports.

"In terms of air defense, any airfield, any military facility has at least basic anti-aircraft defenses, such as anti-aircraft guns, and perhaps some air defense systems of the ground forces. So, whether they have airfield protection, it's obvious that they do. Because airfields are something that needs to be protected. But I have no doubt that their capital is the most guarded, Putin's bunker is the most guarded, and probably not one. The main mass of anti-aircraft missile systems is still concentrated along the line of combat in the eastern direction," Ignat said, answering Ukrinform's question whether the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have information about the enemy's strengthening of anti-aircraft defense near Russian airfields.

He noted that "there are Russian air defense systems in Belarus, and along the border, in fact, the Bryansk region is the same, and the occupied Crimea is clearly the same."

Read more: At night, air defense destroyed 13 out of 15 kamikaze drones, Ihnat

"However, the line of combat in the southeastern direction is where these systems are most saturated - BUK-M1, M2, M3, Thor, Pantsir, S-300, S-350, S-400. These systems are observed precisely in this direction the most," the spokesman said.