International Center for Investigation of Russian Crimes in Ukraine should be operational by beginning of summer, - European Commission

The International Center for the Investigation of the Crime of Aggression (ICPA) of the Russian Federation against Ukraine should be operational by the beginning of summer in The Hague. The creation of its main structures will be completed within two months.

This was announced by the official representative of the European Commission, Christian Wiegand, Censor.NET informs with reference to DW.

This center will store and analyze evidence for future trials, both nationally and internationally. The European Commission emphasized that all evidence will be stored centrally in a safe place.

The International Center will be part of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) under Eurojust. It is this agency that intends to deal with the practical implementation of the project and will provide its legal, operational, and logistical support, as stated on the Eurojust website. The center will unite prosecutors from different countries to prepare cases for the future prosecution of those responsible for alleged crimes of aggression against Ukraine. It is about the political and military leadership of the aggressor state.

The official representative of the European Commission reminded that in the current state of affairs, to avoid impunity, it is necessary to overcome legal and practical difficulties. The alleged crime of aggression against Ukraine cannot be prosecuted, as it requires the consent of the Russian Federation or the UN Security Council, of which it is a permanent member. However, the creation of an international ICPA center is an important step in the direction of a potential special tribunal. This is a high-priority task, which is why all participants, including Eurojust, are working at maximum speed to get the center up and running as soon as possible, Wiegand said.

The legal basis for the creation of the ICPA was laid at the international conference "United for Justice", which took place in Lviv from March 3 to 5, where members of the joint investigative group for Ukraine adopted the relevant amendments to their agreement. These amendments "reflect the desire of all JIT partners to close the legal gap" in the area of ending impunity and provide Eurojust with "a strong legal basis for the practical implementation as soon as possible" of this intention, Eurojust Chairman Ladislav Hamran said.

In addition, another international platform was launched at the conference - a dialogue group under the auspices of the Netherlands on bringing to justice those guilty of war crimes in Ukraine. It is a coordination mechanism that offers countries, international organizations, and civil sector stakeholders a platform to discuss and coordinate national and international initiatives in this area.