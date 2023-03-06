Zelensky made number of personnel changes in central apparatus and two regional departments of Security Service of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees on personnel changes in the central office and two regional offices of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Relevant documents are posted on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in accordance with the decrees of the president, Oleksandr Yakushev was dismissed from the post of deputy head of the SSU. Oleksandr Provotorov was dismissed from the post of head of the Department of Economic Support of the SSU. Ihor Noska was dismissed from the position of the head of the Department of Protection of State Secrets and Licensing of the SSU.

In addition, Borys Bezruky and Eduard Fedorov were dismissed from the positions of heads of SSU departments in the Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions, respectively.

At the same time, Zelensky signed decrees on the appointment of Oleh Khramov as the head of the Department of Protection of State Secrets and Licensing of the SBU and Oleg Krasnoshapka as the head of the SSU Department in the Sumy region.

Read more: SSU detained FSS agent in Mykolaiv who was spying on foreign weapons bases