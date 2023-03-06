Lithuanian Defense Minister Anushauskas announced new package of military aid to Ukraine

The Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Arvydas Anushauskas met with the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, who arrived in Vilnius to share the experience gained during the integration of paramilitary structures into the Armed Forces.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania reports this.

"The lessons learned in Ukraine help us purposefully develop our military capabilities. We also take a firm position on supporting Ukraine in all possible ways and are preparing a new aid package for Ukraine," said Anusauskas.

It is noted that currently Lithuania has provided military aid to Ukraine in the amount of almost EUR 409 million. A new aid package is currently being prepared.

"A large part of Lithuania's aid to Ukraine is military training. This year it is planned to train 1,600 soldiers. Lithuanian instructors train Ukrainians both at the national level, in Lithuania, and within the framework of the EU Training Mission and international initiatives such as Interflex. It is also planned to develop a demining course in Lithuania in cooperation with the countries of Northern Europe," the department notes.

They add that the minister also emphasized that Lithuania is intensively preparing for the NATO summit, which will be held in Vilnius this summer and at which, among other important issues, an agreement will be reached on Ukraine's membership prospects.