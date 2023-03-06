About three thousand dead Ukrainians have been identified with help of DNA, - National Police

Forensic experts use mobile DNA laboratories to identify dead Ukrainians.

As Censor.NET informs, the Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine - the head of the Main Investigative Department Maksym Tsutskiridze reported on the peculiarities of identifying persons who died during the war, the specifics of the formation of the so-called DNA database for the identification of unidentified bodies on the live broadcast of the "Suspilne. Resistance" marathon.

The speaker noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the work of the National Police has been reformatted, and as a result, the workload on investigative units has increased significantly: documenting Russia's war crimes has been added to the usual functions.

In particular, criminologists are involved in recording the consequences of shelling by the Russian army and in working in the de-occupied territories, including in the places of mass burials of murdered people.

