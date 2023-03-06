Enemy continues to storm Bakhmut, tries to break through defense at Kupianske and Lyman directions - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

Operational information of Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff on Russian invasion as of 18:00 on 06.03.2023.

"The 376th day of Russia's large-scale invasion continues. The Russian Federation does not abandon its intentions to occupy Ukraine and continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression. It is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions.

During the day, the enemy launched 42 air and 5 missile strikes. In particular, during the air strikes, the enemy used 11 Shahed-136 UAVs, 9 of which were shot down. It fired more than 10 times from multiple launch rocket systems, including at populated areas. The threat of missile attacks remains high throughout Ukraine.

The operational situation in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhansky sectors remained unchanged. No enemy offensive groups have been detected. At the same time, the enemy continues to keep its units near the state border of Ukraine. During the current day, the enemy fired mortar and artillery shells near the settlements of Senkivka in Chernihiv region; Starikove, Holyshivske, Pavlivka, Volfine in Sumy region; and Veterynarne, Strilecha, Krasne, Ternova, Ohirtseve Vovchansk, Budarky in Kharkiv region.

At the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy is trying to break through the defense of our troops. He conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Hryanikivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka and Fedorivka. He fired artillery shells near Putnykove, Figolivka, Dvorichna, Hryanikivka, Krokhmalne in Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Dibrova in Luhansk region; and Terny, Yampil, Rozdolivka, Fedorivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the enemy continues to storm the town of Bakhmut and its surroundings, regardless of losses. He also conducted an offensive near the settlements of Zaliznyanske, Dubove-Vasylivka and Ivanivske, but was unsuccessful. He carried out artillery and mortar attacks in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Druzhba, Mayorsk, and New York in Donetsk region.

At the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Krasnohorivka, Kamyanka, Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Maryinka and Pobeda in the Donetsk region. The areas of the settlements near the contact line came under hostile fire, including: Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Vodiane, Pervomayske, Nevelske, Maryinka, Vuhledar and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson sectors, the enemy is holding the line. In particular, Vremivka in Donetsk region; Gulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Gulyaypilske, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region; Shlyakhove, Kozatske, Tyahynka, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka in Kherson region and the city of Kherson were shelled.

The enemy suffers significant losses in personnel every day, so it does not stop taking measures to replenish them. Recently, in the temporarily occupied Donetsk, military commissariats received instructions to clarify the personal data of reserve officers under the age of 65 inclusive. As well as soldiers, sergeants and warrant officers under the age of 50.

A military medical commission is operating in the Donbas hotel in Kadiivka, temporarily occupied Luhansk region. The work of the MEC is aimed at recognizing wounded servicemen of the 2nd Army Corps of the Russian occupation forces as fit for further return to duty. In this way, the Russian military leadership is trying to quickly restore its units.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of occupants' personnel and military equipment and a strike on an anti-aircraft missile system at a firing position. During the day, missile and artillery units struck 3 enemy concentration areas and an enemy air defense system at a firing position," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.