NATO estimates ratio of Ukrainian and Russian losses in Bakhmut at 1 to 5 - CNN

According to CNN, NATO believes that Russia’s losses in battle for Bakhmut are five times higher than Ukraine’s.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to LEAGUE.

A NATO official told CNN that the alliance had come up with the 1-to-5 ratio based on its own intelligence. Since alliance officials are not allowed to discuss intelligence information, the source spoke on condition of anonymity.

The NATO official added that, despite the positive ratio, Ukraine is suffering significant losses while defending the city.

Earlier, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov claimed, that the ratio of losses in the Bakhmut sector was 1 to 7.

