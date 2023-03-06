Occupants abduct former security forces, officials and opinion leaders in Kherson region - CrimeaSOS

Five categories of civilians are most often taken prisoner by occupiers in Kherson region.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Board of CrimeaSOS Oleksii Tilnenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"First of all, they (the occupiers - Ed.), of course, hunted for current or former employees of the security and defense sector: former ATO members, former military, former law enforcement officers, special services. Either current employees, or, for example, people who were members of the territorial defense, as well as relatives of this category," Tilnenko said.

The second category of people taken prisoner by the Russians is people with social capital: village and city mayors, deputies, entrepreneurs, teachers and doctors. The third is opinion leaders: activists, journalists, bloggers, volunteers, and clergy. The fourth category is those detained as a result of filtering. These people may be suspected or accused of assisting Ukraine. The fifth category of hostages is accidental victims.

Здебільшого окупанти затримують тих, хто ще може вплинути на думку місцевих.

Ситуація з наданням правової та іншої допомоги цивільним заручникам на новоокупованих територіях України та в окупованому Криму значно відрізняється.

"Якщо порівнювати новоокуповані території та тимчасово окупований Крим, то, звичайно, шанс на правовий захист більший у Криму. Бо на території Херсонщини чи Запорізької області, окупованих частин, там розмови про правовий захист взагалі нема. Тобто, там немає взагалі ніякого захисту. Там люди перебувають постійно під тортурами. Правову чи іншу допомогу їм надати неможливо", - додав Тільненко.

