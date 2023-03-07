AFU repelled more than 140 attacks by occupiers in five directions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled more than 140 enemy attacks in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on March 7 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the three hundred and seventy-seventh day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 140 enemy attacks against them.

In total, the enemy launched 50 air strikes and 5 missile strikes. In particular, during airstrikes, the enemy used 11 Shahed-136 UAVs, 9 of which were shot down. Also, the occupiers fired 59 rocket salvo fire systems, in particular, at populated areas. The threat of missile strikes remains highly probable throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the formation of offensive groups of invaders was not detected. During the past day, the areas of Senkivka and Karpovichi settlements of the Chernihiv region were shelled; Starykove, Holyshivske, Pavlivka, Volfyne, and Hrabovske in the Sumy region, and Veterynarne, Strelecha, Krasne, Ternova, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk and Budarky in the Kharkiv region.

The enemy is trying to break through the defenses of our troops in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions. He led unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Hryanykivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka, and Fedorivka. Conducted artillery shelling of Putnykovo, Fiholivka, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, and Krokhmalne settlements of Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Chervonopivka, and Dibrova - Luhansk and Terna, Yampil, Rozdolivka and Fedorivka in Donetsk region.

Read more: Enemy continues to storm Bakhmut, tries to break through defense at Kupianske and Lyman directions - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy, despite significant losses, continues to storm the city of Bakhmut and its surroundings. Over the past day, the enemy made 37 attacks near the village of Dubovo-Vasylivka alone. He also led an offensive in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Fedorivka, Zaliznianske, Yahidne, and Ivanovske - he was unsuccessful. Artillery and mortar attacks were fired in the areas of Zaliznianske, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv-Yar, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Stupochki, Druzhba, Toretsk, Mayorsk, and New York settlements.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the occupiers unsuccessfully carried out offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Severne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Mariinka of the Donetsk region. In particular, Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Tonenka, Severne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariinka, Vuhledar, and Velyka Novosilka came under enemy fire.

The enemy is defending in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. In particular, Vremivka of the Donetsk region came under fire; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipylske, Kamianske, Tavriyske of the Zaporizhzhia region; Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Zmiivka, Shlyakhove, Kherson, Kozatske, Olhivka, Tiahynka, Antonivka, and Bilozerka in the Kherson region.

Read more: Armed Forces repelled more than 95 attacks by occupiers in five directions, - General Staff

In order to achieve certain goals regarding the issuance of Russian passports, the occupiers continue to exert pressure on the residents of the Zaporizhzhia region. Since January 1, people who do not have a passport of a citizens of the Russian Federation cannot receive cash payments, in particular, salaries, in some localities. Payment must be made exclusively through cards of Russian banks.

In order to protect their servicemen, in the temporarily occupied Luhansk, the Russian invaders decided to use a part of the city clinic as a barracks. Bunk beds for personnel have already been delivered to the premises. At the same time, the management of the medical institution has to solve several issues regarding the placement of staff and the reception of patients.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces has carried out 15 strikes on areas where the occupiers are concentrated, as well as a strike on an anti-aircraft missile complex in a firing position.

In addition to the Shahed-136 UAVs, our defenders shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft and 8 other drones of various types in the past day.

Units of rocket forces and artillery hit the command post, 8 enemy concentration areas, 2 enemy anti-aircraft defenses, an artillery unit in firing positions, an ammunition depot, and a radar station of the occupiers.