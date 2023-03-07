Due to the Russian war in Ukraine, at least 8,173 civilians died, 13,620 were injured, - UN

Casualties among civilians from February 24, 2022, after Russia started the war against Ukraine, to March 5, 2023, amounted to 21,793 civilians (as of February 22 – 21,580), including 8,173 dead (8,101).

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) announced this on Monday.

"UNHCR believes that the actual number of civilian deaths or injuries is significantly higher, as many reports from locations where such incidents have occurred in the past still require further confirmation, while information from some locations where hostilities continue, is being delayed," the document emphasizes on UN data.

This applies, for example, to such settlements as Mariupol (Donetsk region), Lysychansk, Popasna, and Severodonetsk (Luhansk region), where, according to reports, numerous cases of the death or injury of civilians have been recorded.

According to confirmed UN data, 3,624 men, 2,149 women, 258 boys, and 203 girls died, while the gender of 31 children and 1,908 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 13,620 wounded, 403 boys and 294 girls.

Compared to data on February 22, four children died, six more were injured.

According to the data, the death toll fell to 138 in February from 198 in January and 205 in December.

March remains the deadliest month for civilians, according to the UN, with at least 3,951 deaths. In April, according to the OHCHR publication, the number of civilian deaths due to the war decreased to 760, in May - to 509, in June - to 422, and in July - to 378. In the first five days of the war from February 24 to 28 358 people died, in August - 332, September - 386, October - 305, and in November - 184.

The number of wounded in February - 451 - also became the minimum since the beginning of the war: in January they were 539, in December - 617, in November - 541, in the first five days of the war in February last year - 464.

In October, the number of wounded dropped to 795 from 976 in September, when it was higher than August's figure of 917. Before that, the number of wounded exceeded 1,000 each month: July - 1,126, June - 1,104, May - 1,136, April - 1,888, March - 2,974.

According to the summary, 129 people died and another 424 were injured from large-area explosive weapons in February of this year, while mines and explosive remnants of war killed 9 and injured 27 people (6% of total casualties).

According to the UN, in February, 88% of the victims were in government-controlled territories.

