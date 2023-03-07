ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6353 visitors online
News War
13 883 54

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 154,830 people (+1,060 per day), 303 planes, 3,432 tanks, 2,456 artillery systems, 6,714 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of March 7, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 154,830 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.03.23 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 154,830 (+1,060) persons were liquidated,
  • tanks - 3432 (+9) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 6714 (+11) units,
  • artillery systems - 2456 (+23) units,
  • MLRS - 488 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 253 (+3) units,
  • aircraft - 303 (+1) units,
  • helicopters - 289 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 2095 (+9),
  • cruise missiles - 873 (+0),
  • warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5323 (+16) units,
  • special equipment - 236 (+2).

Read more: In Kherson region, Defense Forces destroyed three motor boats with Russian DRGs during day - OC "South"

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 154,830 people (+1,060 per day), 303 planes, 3,432 tanks, 2,456 artillery systems, 6,714 armored vehicles 01

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

Author: 

Russian Army (9325) Armed Forces HQ (4147) elimination (5267) arms (868) losses (2043)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 