China has not provided weapons to any of parties to "conflict" in Ukraine, - Qin Gang, head of Foreign Ministry

China criticized the actions of the United States regarding military support for Taiwan and hinted at the possibility of providing weapons to Russia, allegedly precisely because of this.

"Why does the US ask China not to supply weapons to Russia, while they continue to sell weapons to Taiwan?" Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang asked during a press conference, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, it is allegedly "absurd" for high-ranking US officials to interfere in the issue of Taiwan, which, according to him, is "the business of the Chinese people."

"No other country has the right to interfere in this," the Chinese diplomat said.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Qin stated that "China did not create the crisis, it is not a party to the crisis, and it did not provide weapons to either side."

"Between war and peace, we chose peace; between sanctions and dialogue, we chose dialogue; between fanning the flames and lowering the temperature, we chose the latter," the Chinese minister said.

