Defense of Bakhmut continues to wear down forces on both sides, - British intelligence

The Armed Forces defend Bakhmut despite strong pressure and the destruction of ammunition transport routes. It is difficult for the Russian army to maintain the pace of the offensive.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this is stated in the report of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on Twitter.

As noted in the summary, the Ukrainian defense of Bakhmut continues to exhaust forces on both sides. Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces probably stabilized their defensive perimeter after previous Russian attacks on the northern part of the city.

According to British intelligence, a Russian strike around March 2 destroyed a bridge on the only asphalt supply road to Bakhmut, which is still under Ukrainian control. Swampy conditions are likely to hamper Ukrainian forces' efforts to resupply, while they increasingly resort to dirt roads.

"Public disagreements between the Wagner group and the Russian Ministry of Defense over the distribution of ammunition highlight the difficulty of maintaining the high level of personnel and ammunition required to advance with their current tactics," the British MoD said.

