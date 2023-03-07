Russians have changed their shelling tactics, now they are attacking from north, - OС "South"

Russia has changed its tactics of launching strikes on the territory of Ukraine - now it attacks from the north and at the same time keeps missile carriers in the south and raises aircraft into the air.

This was reported by the head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk,Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia has changed the direction of the launch of the Shaheds. They have already made sure that the flight through the southern regions reduces the effectiveness because the air defense forces have time to destroy the air objects before they reach the target. That's why they changed their tactics - and now they attack from the north and at the same time keep missile carriers in the south and launch strategic or tactical aircraft into the air," she explained.

Humenyuk noted that this is aimed at dispersing our air defense forces. According to her, Russia continues to use Shaheds because of the cost ratio - Shaheds are cheaper than missiles, and the enemy has few missiles left after massive strikes.

She noted that point strikes are the same tactics that the Russian Federation is returning to and with which it started.

