Corruption in Ministry of Defense: half of Ukrainians - for immediate punishment, half - for investigation, - KIIS survey. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainians are divided almost in half on the question of whether it is necessary to punish those guilty of corruption in the Ministry of Defense immediately, or whether a thorough investigation should be conducted first.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, Censor.NET reports.

47% were in favor of the fact that suspension and responsibility should be for the slightest suspicion of corruption, 46% believe that a more thorough and longer investigation of cases is needed. Another 7% could not decide on an answer.

The survey was conducted on February 14-22. 2,002 respondents from all regions of Ukraine, except the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, were interviewed by telephone interviews. The error does not exceed 1.1%.








