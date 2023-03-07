China’s Foreign Ministry on war in Ukraine: Critical moment is coming. Either political settlement begins, or there will be more fuel to fire

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that "the process of peace talks should start as soon as possible" between Russia and Ukraine, as everything "has reached a critical moment."

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net.

According to him, the "Ukrainian crisis" has allegedly "reached a critical moment."

"Either hostilities cease, peace is restored and the process of political settlement begins, or more fuel is added to the fire and the crisis expands further and gets out of control," Qin Gang said.

The Chinese minister assured that good relations between Russia and China are "imperative", and "the more unstable the world becomes, the more important it is for China and Russia to steadily develop them."

At the same time, Qin Gang clarified that the relations between the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation "are not based on alliance or confrontation, and are not aimed at any third party."

"This is not a threat to any country," he assured.

Read more: Russians have changed their shelling tactics, now they are attacking from north, - OС "South"