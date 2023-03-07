In Bakhmut direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine take prisoners of occupiers every day, sometimes there are more than three soldiers of Russian Federation, - Cherevaty

In fact, every day some of the representatives of the Russian forces fighting against the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut direction are captured.

This was stated by Serhii Cherevaty, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"It cannot be said that many (get captured. - Ed.). But there are two or three occupiers per day in this direction. Sometimes more are captured.

Because the very logic of hostilities there is such that the "Wagner" criminal organization mainly operates there, and in principle, they have only one method of motivation - to act under the compulsion of death. They have, including for surrendering...

Well, and the very logic of combat operations, when you have a blocking squad behind you, roughly speaking, a motivated armed enemy is waiting for you in front, you will not really surrender. "It's basically when the assault groups are defeated and someone remains "incomplete", then they surrender," he said.

