Last day, marines destroyed 24 invaders, 1 tank, 2 IFVs, 2 mortars, and 1 ammunition storage, - Navy

The military units and units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the groups continue to perform the tasks of repelling the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Last day, units of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 24 invaders, 1 tank, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 mortars, and 1 ammunition depot. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message says.

