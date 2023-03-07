Minister of Defense continues to avoid answering questions about inflated prices for products. For example, potatoes for UAH 22, - Shabunin

Vitalii Shabunin, the head of the board of the public organization "Anti-corruption Center", calls on the leadership of the Ministry of Defense to discuss the prices of products in procurement.

Shabunin writes about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

He fulfilled Reznikov's request and sent an example of the publication of the price of eggs at UAH 17 per piece in the Food Products Catalog dated December 12, 2022.

Read more: Shabunin: Part of "Servants of the People" wants to allow "disposal" of arrested Russian assets

"The Minister of Defense continues to avoid answering questions about wild prices for other products. For example, potatoes cost UAH 22 at a store price of UAH 8 - here the margin is greater than eggs at UAH 17 at a store price of UAH 7," he writes.

Shabunin emphasized that the goal of the discussion of his public organization "Anti-corruption Center" with the Ministry of Defense is the most efficient use of taxes in the interests of the Armed Forces.

Read more: Shabunin: Part of "Servants of the People" wants to allow "disposal" of arrested Russian assets

"Purchasing products at several times higher prices is clearly NOT in the interests of the Defense Forces. We will continue a tough discussion with the Minister of Defense until his purchases become effective. And they will become effective, with this minister or another," he concluded.