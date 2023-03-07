First Patriot systems have already arrived in Ukraine - head of Polish Ministry of Defense Blaszczak

The first American Patriot anti-missile systems have already arrived in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to TSN, Polish Minister of Defense Mariusz Blaszczak informed about this in an interview with the Spanish newspaper Razon.

"I must especially emphasize that thanks to the efforts made by Poland, Patriot batteries and the first Leopard tanks, among other things, have already arrived in Ukraine. We are not only the main aid transfer point but also one of the largest donors," he said, without disclosing the location and number of batteries.

Blaszczak added that since the beginning of the war, Poland has handed over 2.2 billion euros worth of weapons to Ukraine.

"I want to emphasize that only our joint actions - the actions of the entire free world - can tip the scales of this unjust conflict in the right direction. As for the issue of aviation, decisions on this should be made at the broader allied level," the Polish minister emphasized.

