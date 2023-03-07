Blaszczak did not say that Ukraine has already received Patriot - Ministry of Defense of Poland

In an interview with the Spanish publication La Razon, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak did not say that Ukraine had already received the Patriot air defense system. He only asserted that the positive decision to transfer this air defense system to Kyiv was made thanks to Poland’s efforts.

This was reported by the Ministry of National Defense of Poland in response to a request from Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"The intention of the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of National Defense, Mariusz Blaszczak, was to indicate (in an interview with La Razon. - Ed.) that thanks to the efforts of Poland, the decision to transfer the Patriot battery was made," the ministry reported, stressing that the first Polish Leopard tanks are already in Ukraine.

The ministry noted that the appearance in the Spanish edition of a mention by the Polish minister about Ukraine's receipt of the Patriot air defense system was obviously due to an error during translation.

As known, the Spanish publication La Razon wrote in an interview with Polish Defense Minister Blaszczak that Ukraine has already received the Patriot air defense system.

Also remind, that at the end of December, the US State Department informed about the $850 million military aid package to Ukraine, which includes the Patriot air defense system, among other things.

Poland has already transferred to Ukraine the first four Leopard 2 tanks out of 14 that Warsaw intends to transfer to Kyiv.