Ignat on transfer of Patriot systems to Ukraine: We expect it in near future

The armed forces of Ukraine have not yet received American Patriot air defense systems.

This was announced by the spokesman of the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Definitely, Patriot will be in Ukraine, the decision has been made, people are studying. We expect it in the near future. Indeed, it will happen," he said.

Ignat noted that Ukrainians will learn about the Patriot when Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk tests the system behind the wheel, as was the case with the IRIS-T air defense system, or when the Air Force reports the first Russian aircraft shot down by air defense.

"Patriot is capable of shooting down targets at a distance of up to 150 km, aerodynamic targets. The ballistics is less - 40 km. Therefore, we will be patient and wait for this news to actually be in Ukraine," he added.