Putin starts new offensives and continues missile attacks, NATO’s response is to help Ukraine to win, - Stoltenberg

NATO allies will provide Ukraine with everything it needs to defeat the Russian invaders.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this in Brussels at a press conference following a meeting with Albanian President Bayram Begai, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We just discussed Russia's war against Ukraine. President Putin is launching new offensives and continuing missile attacks. Our response is to continue to give Ukraine everything it needs to win. Allies are increasing their unprecedented support, and I welcome the commitment of such assistance from Albania We should continue our assistance as long as it is necessary," the head of the Alliance said.

He noted that Albania plays a key role in maintaining stability and cooperation in the Western Balkans region, which is strategically important for NATO. The Alliance will continue its peacekeeping mission in Kosovo and will contribute to the continuation of the dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade on the normalization of relations, which is taking place under the auspices of the EU.

It will be recalled that on March 7, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will begin a visit to Sweden, which presides over the EU. He will take part in an informal meeting of defense ministers of the European Union. The main topic of this forum will be the acceleration of the provision of military aid to Ukraine from the EU countries for the realization of the right to self-defense against Russian aggression.