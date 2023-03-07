Hero of Ukraine, legendary volunteer Dmytro Kotsyubailo (Da Vinci) died in Donbas, - Zelensky. VIDEO

On the evening of March 7, it became known that the Hero of Ukraine, the legendary volunteer Dmytro Kotsyubailo, died in Donbas.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by President Zelensky in his video address.

He noted: "Da Vinci, hero of Ukraine, volunteer, man-symbol, man-courage, died in battle today - Dmytro Kotsyubailo. Fighter of the 67th separate mechanized brigade, combatant. He died in the battle near Bakhmut, in the battle for Ukraine.

He has been defending our independence and the dignity of our people since 2014. One of the youngest heroes of Ukraine. One of those whose personal history, character, and courage forever became the history, character, and courage of Ukraine.

For more than nine years, Ukrainian heroes have been fighting for the state for the future of Ukraine. Peace and relative safety in the rear towns is their feat. Our confidence in the victory of Ukraine is their stability and strength.

Ukraine will always remember its heroes. Our memory of them will not die. This enemy who came to Ukraine will perish.

67th brigade, soldiers, glory to your bravery! All Ukrainians who fight for Bakhmut, glory to your heroism! Thank you to all the soldiers whose steadfastness and perseverance are destroying the occupier's army in Donbas! Eternal memory to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine!"

