Russian occupiers are conducting unsuccessful offensive actions in area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Kamianka, Avdiivka and Mariinka, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on March 7, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the evening summation, it is noted: "The three hundred and seventy-seventh day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The main efforts of the enemy continue to be focused on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions. Continues unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Kamianka, Avdiivka, and Mariinka of the Donetsk region.

During the day, the enemy launched 19 air strikes and 1 missile attack, as well as 5 attacks from rocket salvo systems. The threat of Russian missile strikes remains significant throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. During the current day, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the areas of Senkivka and Karpovichi settlements of Chernihiv region; Starikove, Holyshivske, Pavlivka, Volfyne, Hrabovske in Sumy region and Huriiv Kozachok, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Strelecha, Hlyboke, Krasne, Zelene, Aniskine, Dvorichna and Zapadne in Kharkiv region.

The enemy is trying to break through the defenses of our troops in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions. He led unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Hrianykivka, Nevsky, and Spirne. Conducted artillery shelling of Tabaivka and Krokhmalne settlements of Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Chervonopivka, Dibrova in Luhansk region, as well as Serebrianka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Fedorivka, and Yahidne in Donetsk region.

The enemy continues to advance in the direction of Bakhmut. He does not stop storming the city of Bakhmut. Our defenders repelled attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Bakhmut settlements. Zaliznianske, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Stupochki, Diliivka, Toretsk, Zalizne and New York of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Novokalynove, Kamianka, Severne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Mariinka. Areas of more than 15 settlements were subjected to enemy shelling. Among them are Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka and Neskuchne of the Donetsk region.

The enemy is defending in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. In particular, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Tavriyske, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Stepovye and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region, Nikopol - Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Shlyakhove, Beryslav, Shylova Balka, Tiahinka, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Bilozerka and Stanislav came under fire. Kherson region and the city of Kherson. In total, the districts of 30 settlements.

In the settlement of Strilkove, Henichesk district of the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, in local primary education institutions, teachers and educators of the occupying so-called "authorities" force students and parents to stay after classes and study the constitution and legislative acts of the Russian Federation, as well as enemy history and literature. During breaks, children are forced to learn and sing the Russian national anthem.

The aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 6 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, and units of missile forces and artillery during the day hit 1 Russian anti-aircraft missile system "Buk-M1-2" and 3 areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower.