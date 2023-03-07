Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Herbst asks NABU to allow Kobolev to travel to US. DOCUMENT

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst sends a letter to NABU emphasizing continued need for Andriy Kobolyev to be present in United States as a lobbyist for Ukraine’s interests.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, This is stated in his letter to the NABU.

"I am writing to you with this letter to confirm that since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, Andriy Kobolev has visited Washington, D.C., on numerous occasions to mobilize U.S. policy in support of Ukraine. He was one of the first Ukrainians to arrive in Washington just four days after the start of the Russian invasion...," the former ambassador said.

"In my opinion, Kobolev has made a unique contribution to US energy policy aimed at countering Russian aggression. The information, analysis, and policy recommendations that Mr. Kobolev provided to the U.S. government and other stakeholders in Washington have led to tighter sanctions on the Russian energy sector and increased U.S. technical and financial assistance to Ukraine's energy sector," Herbst said.

The ex-ambassador provided a list of 12 senators and congressmen Kobolev met with during this time, as well as a list of Senate committees, ministries and departments he visited. In particular, he mentioned Senators Pat Toomey, Chris Murphy, Joni Ernst, Kevin Kramer, Ben Cardin, the Senate Intelligence Committee, the U.S. Department of Energy, the Department of State, the U.S. Department of Commerce, etc.

Herbst asked the NABU that Kobolev's continued presence in the United States is necessary for "full mobilization of US policy in support of Ukraine."

On March 7, the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported that as of Tuesday, former Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev had not posted bail of UAH 229 million in the case of abuse of office. Consequently, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is preparing a motion to impose a preventive measure in the form of detention on Kobolev.

On March 1, 2023, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) granted bail to former Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev in the amount of UAH 229 million.

On January 19, 2023, the SAPO and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) notified the former CEO of Naftogaz Kobolev of suspicion of abuse of office in securing bonuses worth UAH 229 million for the company's victory in the Stockholm arbitration with Russian Gazprom. According to the investigation, this amount is significantly higher than the statutory amount of such payments (UAH 37.48 million).