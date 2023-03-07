UN Secretary-General Guterres has arrived in Ukraine. Tomorrow he will meet with Zelenskyy

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is already in Ukraine. Tomorrow he is to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by the Deputy Spokesperson of the Secretary General Farhan Haq, reports RBK-Ukraine referring to the briefing.

"Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Poland this morning. He is currently in Ukraine, heading to Kyiv, where he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday to discuss the continuation of the Black Sea grain deal in all its aspects," he said.

Haq noted that this is Guterres' third visit to Ukraine in the last year.

