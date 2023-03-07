Russian occupants shelled community in Dnipro region with heavy artillery - Regional Council

Russian Federation troops shelled Velykomykhailivska community in Dnipro region with heavy artillery.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk in Telegram.

"The situation was difficult in Sinelnykivsky district today: the Velykomykhailivska community came under fire. The occupants fired from heavy artillery," the statement reads.

A power line was damaged. There were no casualties.

"No more enemy attacks were recorded in the region during the day. The situation in all communities is currently under control," Lukashuk said.

See more: Enemy informer who ajusted Russian missiles at shopping centers of Dnipropetrovsk Region detained - SSU. PHOTOS