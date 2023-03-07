ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine Prisoner swap War
"We will free everyone" - Zelenskyy comments on release of 130 soldiers from Russian captivity

On Tuesday, March 7, Ukraine returned 130 soldiers from Russian captivity, including defenders of Mariupol and soldiers from areas of Bakhmut and Soledar.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, in his evening address on March 7, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized, that Ukraine remembers everyone who is held in Russian captivity.

"We managed to bring 130 soldiers back home from Russian captivity. And all 130 are privates and sergeants. Army, Navy, National Guard, border guards, and other units of the Defense Forces. Just as we remember every corner of our country that is under occupation, we remember every person who is in Russian captivity. We will free everyone. I thank all our soldiers on the front line who realize how important it is for us, for Ukraine, to replenish the exchange fund," he said.

Watch more: Ukraine returned 130 defenders from Russian captivity, including 87 defenders of Mariupol. VIDEO&PHOTOS

