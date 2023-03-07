Danilov: Issue of permits for men to travel abroad to be considered by State Council

An issue related to permits for men to temporarily travel abroad will be considered at next meeting of Commander-in-Chief’s Staff.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov on the air of the national telethon, informs "Radio Svoboda"

He noted: "Unfortunately, not everyone understands that when the government gives you the opportunity to go on a business trip abroad, you have to come back. We had an unfortunate example when the Ministry of Culture granted permission in December for six people to go represent the country as artists. Unfortunately, they did not return to Ukraine. Moreover, they boldly start commenting and posting on social media that they are so smart that someone has to fight...

At the meeting of the Security Council, which will be convened soon on the instructions of the President, the question of who, how many, and which agencies gave the permits will be on the agenda. Ministers will have reports to submit to the meeting of the State Council."

Danilov also noted that he supports changes to the legislation aimed at "strengthening these processes" - the conditions for men of military age to travel abroad.

At the same time, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy said that in order to prevent violations of the rules for crossing the state border, it will initiate tighter liability for violations of the rules for male artists.

