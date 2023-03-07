After adoption of law on "foreign agents" by Georgian parliament, riots broke out in Tbilisi. President Zurabishvili prepares an address

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili will make an emergency address to her nation. This will take place against a background of mass protests over scandalous draft law on "foreign agents."

As informs Censor.NЕТ, referring to Mtavari Akrhi, this was stated by the administration of the Georgian president.

"Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has canceled all meetings in New York. Within an hour, she will deliver an emergency address to the people of Georgia," the administration said in a statement.

On March 7, the Georgian parliament passed a bill on "foreign agents" in the first reading, which is similar to the Russian law. The document proposes to grant the status of "agents of foreign influence" to media outlets and public organizations that receive funding from abroad.

After that, large-scale protests against the bill began in Tbilisi. During the protests, there were clashes with the police, who used tear gas and water cannons.

Read more: Delegation of Parliament of Georgia refused to visit Kyiv on anniversary of full-scale invasion of Russian Federation