It’s barbarism and atrocity, - US State Department reacts to footage of execution of Ukrainian soldier

US has seen footage of execution of an unarmed Ukrainian soldier and believes that this is further evidence of barbarism and atrocities of Russians in Kremlin’s brutal war against Ukraine.

This was stated on Tuesday during a briefing in Washington, D.C., by U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"The horrific footage of an unarmed Ukrainian being executed after simply saying 'Glory to Ukraine' is striking in terms of barbarism," said the US Foreign Service spokesman.

He expressed his belief that this once again shames Russia.

"The Russian Federation disregards the basic rules of war and basic human decency when its troops engage in such atrocities," the State Department spokesman emphasized.

Price reminded that the Russian military has committed numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

"We are not naive to believe that Russia will admit to this or even change its behavior in the near future. Of course, this is not the first evidence of Russia's clear atrocities in Ukraine, and unfortunately, it probably won't be the last," the US administration official said.

According to him, the Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that it wants peace, but has done nothing to achieve it. Price reiterated the U.S. position that peace in Ukraine can come even today if Moscow decides to stop its aggression and withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory.

