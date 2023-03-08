Russian invaders are trying to advance in five directions, AFU repelled more than 100 enemy attacks, - General Staff

Russian troops continue to focus their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The Russians are conducting unsuccessful offensive actions in the districts of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Kamianka, Avdiivka, and Mariinka of the Donetsk region.

Last day, our defenders repelled more than 100 enemy attacks in the indicated directions.

The invaders launched 24 air strikes and 1 missile strike. In particular, during the airstrikes, the enemy used 1 UAV of the Shahed-136 type. He was shot down. The occupiers also launched more than 60 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. The formation of hostile offensive groups was not detected. At the same time, the enemy continues to maintain its units near the state border of Ukraine. During the past day, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the areas of Senkivka and Karpovichi settlements of Chernihiv region; Starikove, Bilopillia, Holyshivske, Pavlivka, Volfyne, and Hrabovske of the Sumy region and districts of 18 settlements of Kharkiv region. Among them are Udy, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Krasne, Zelene, Ustinivka, Aniskine, Sheviakivka, Dvorichna, and Zapadne.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Hrianykivka, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Vyiimka, Nevske, and Fedorivka. Conducted artillery shelling of Putnykovo, Fiholivka, Dvorichna, Hryanikyvka, and Krokhmalne settlements of Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Chervonopivka, and Dibrova of the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampil, Rozdolivka, and Fedorivka in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy, despite significant losses, continues to storm the city of Bakhmut. He also carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Berkhivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka settlements. Over the past day, the enemy made more than 30 unsuccessful attacks near Orihovo-Vasylivka alone. The areas of the settlements of Orihovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Diliivka, Zalizne, and New York were shelled with artillery.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Kamianka, Severne, Vodiane, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. The enemy launched more than 20 attacks near Mariinka. More than 25 settlements, including Berdychi, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, and Prechystivka, came under enemy fire.

The enemy is defending in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. It shelled the areas of more than 30 settlements near the contact line, in particular, Olhivske, Zatyshsha, Charivne, Pavlivka, Prymorske of the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Kachkarivka, Mylove, Zmiivka, Ivanivka, Kherson, and Inzhenerne.

