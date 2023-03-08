ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 155,530 people (+700 per day), 303 planes, 3,436 tanks, 2,463 artillery systems, 6,723 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of March 8, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 155,530 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.03.23 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 155,530 (+700) persons were liquidated,
  • tanks - 3436 (+4) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 6723 (+9) units,
  • artillery systems - 2463 (+7) units,
  • MLRS - 488 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 253 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 303 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 289 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 2098 (+3),
  • cruise missiles - 873 (+0),
  • warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5330 (+7) units,
  • special equipment - 236 (+0).

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 155,530 people (+700 per day), 303 planes, 3,436 tanks, 2,463 artillery systems, 6,723 armored vehicles 01

