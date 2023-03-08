In Ukraine, began to produce airplanes that can autonomously fly up to 3,100 km

AeroDrone’s autonomous aircraft have passed certification. Their mass production has started.

Project partner Dmytro Shimkiv told about this in an interview with dev.ua, Censor.NET reports.

He added that the company concluded an agreement with the Ministry of Defense to supply the first batch to the Armed Forces.

We are talking about 80-kilogram (the first AeroDrone model - D-80 Discovery) and 300-kilogram (second model - E-300 Enterprise) aircraft.

According to Shymkiv, autonomous aircraft can cost from $250,000 to $450,000.

"It all depends on the toppings that the customer wants. I'll just name the price range for professional cameras here: they cost from $20,000 to $320,000!" he says.

Read more: Ukraine needs F-16s to protect sky, not A-10 Thunderbolt, - Reznikov

The plane is capable of over 1,000 km of autonomous flight.

"If you install a 350-liter tank, then the distance can be increased even to 3,100 km. Here you can vary: the drone has a payload. Part of it goes to fuel, part to cargo. That is, depending on the goals of the flight," says Shimkiv.