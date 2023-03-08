115 occupiers were destroyed and 197 wounded during day in the Bakhmut district, - Cherevaty

Fighting between Ukrainian defenders and Russian occupiers continues in the Bakhmut direction.

Serhii Cherevaty, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Bakhmut will continue to be the main epicenter of hostilities. ... There were 35 shellings and 12 clashes in the Bakhmut area alone, 115 occupiers were destroyed, 197 were wounded of various degrees," he said.

According to Cherevaty, 102 shellings by various types of rocket-propelled artillery took place during the day in the entire Bakhmut direction.

He added that the main assault force remained the "Wagner troops", but due to heavy losses, they were reinforced by units of airborne and mechanized troops of the Russian occupiers. Artillery and aviation are also involved.

Read more: Under Bakhmut, up to 30,000 "Wagnerians" were liquidated, i.e. approximately one in three - inews