Leopard 2 from Germany and Portugal will arrive in Ukraine already this month, - Pistorius

Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks promised by Germany and Portugal will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of March.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Germany, Boris Pistorius, Censor.NET reports with reference to the EP.

"I can tell you that I have just learned that 18 German Leopard 2A6 tanks and three Portuguese tanks may arrive in Ukraine this month," he said on the sidelines of a meeting of EU defense ministers in Sweden.

The tanks will arrive in the country with trained crews, and then they can go to the front.

It was previously reported that Portugal will repair and send three Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in March.

